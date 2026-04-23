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Jharkhand 10th Result 2026 Out: Pass Percentage Reaches 95.278%, Check Scores Here

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Results Out: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Class 10 result for 2026, with over four lakh students appearing and most passing.

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Jharkhand 10th Result 2026 Out: Pass Percentage Reaches 95.278%, Check Scores Here
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result Declared For 2026 Exams
  • Jharkhand Board declared Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2026 students
  • A total of 4,22,109 students appeared, with 4,02,178 students passing the exam
  • Results are accessible online at jacresults.com by entering roll code and number
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Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Results Out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 10  result, bringing an end to the wait for students. A total of 4,22,109 students appeared for the Jharkhand Board exam 2026, and 4,02,178 students passed.

Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2026 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacresults.com

Step 2: Locate and click on the "Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2026"

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number

Step 4: Submit and your result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Save the result for future references

Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2026 via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAC 10th Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in and submit

Step 4: Check your result displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout for future reference

The marksheets will have important details such as the student's class, roll number, roll code, student's name, parents' name, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks, result division, abbreviations and their meaning.

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