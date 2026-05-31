JEECUP 2026 Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Out On Official Website

JEECUP 2026 Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination - Polytechnic (JEECUP 2026) from June 2 to 9, 2026, as per the revised dates. The exam body released the JEECUP admit card on May 27, 2026, for Groups A, E1 (Biology), and E2 (Mathematics). The hall tickets for the remaining groups were issued on May 29, 2026. Candidates must download the JEECUP hall ticket from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To download the JEECUP admit card, candidates will have to enter their Aadhaar number on the official portal. The UPJEE(P) or JEECUP 2026 is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission to the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must note that the JEECUP 2026 exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode, where all questions will be displayed sequentially in Hindi and English. Each exam shift will last 2:30 hours.

The entrance exam will be an objective-type multiple-choice question. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, with four options. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer.

Candidates should reach the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam and must complete the biometric registration.

After seeing his/her allotted room in the seating plan displayed at the examination centre, candidates should reach the examination hall promptly and ensure to complete the login process on time by using the login ID and password on the computer allotted for his roll number.

Candidates should not bring any stationary items to the exam hall, other than black or blue ball point pens.

Log tables, electronic calculators, mobile phones, communication devices are strictly prohibited.

Possession of any barred items will be considered unfair means.

Applicants must bring their admit card and Aadhaar card (or any other photo identification card).

Candidates without the admit card will be denied entry into the examination hall.

As per the official exam notification, mock tests will be available on the official portal two days prior to the exam, so that candidates can become fully familiar with the online exam.