JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Expected Today: Check Steps To Download Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 today, May 25, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can download their hall tickets from the official website once the link becomes active.

The Council has also revised the examination schedule for UPJEE Polytechnic 2026. As per the latest update, the entrance examination will now be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026. Earlier, the exam was scheduled between May 15 and May 22.

How To Download JEECUP Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website of JEECUP.

Click on the "Download JEECUP Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Select the registered examination group.

Enter the application number and password or date of birth.

Submit the details and log in.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid government-issued photo ID, a recent passport-size photograph and a transparent ballpoint pen.

JEECUP 2026 Exam Pattern

The JEECUP 2026 examination will contain 100 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong response. No negative marking will be applied to unanswered questions.

Students should note that mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, electronic gadgets, study material and loose papers will not be allowed inside the examination hall. After the results are announced, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process, which is expected to begin in June or July 2026.

The JEECUP Admit Card 2026 will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, exam centre address, photograph and signature. Students are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the hall ticket.