JEECUP 2026 Exam Schedule Revised: Download Admit Card From May 25

JEECUP 2026 Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the examination schedule for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 entrance examination. As per the latest notification issued by the council, the JEECUP 2026 examination will now be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held between May 15 and May 22. The council also informed that the admit cards for the examination will be released on May 25 on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to regularly visit the official portal for important updates and instructions.

JEECUP 2026 Revised Schedule and Admit Card Details

JEECUP 2026 examination will now be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026. Earlier, the exam was scheduled between May 15 and May 22. The application deadline was also extended till May 10, while the fee payment window closed on May 12.

The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates can download their admit cards from May 25 through the official website. Students must carry their admit card, valid ID proof, photograph, and a pen to the examination centre.

JEECUP 2026 Marking Scheme and Counselling Process

The exam will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Candidates will get +4 marks for every correct answer.

One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

No negative marking for unanswered questions.

Qualified candidates must participate in the online counselling process after results.

Counselling includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, and fee payment.

The counselling process is expected to begin in June or July 2026.

Candidates should regularly visit the official JEECUP website for latest updates.