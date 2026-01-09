UP Polytechnic Exam 2026 Registration Begins On Jan 15, Check Schedule, Pattern

JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has released the schedule for the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2026, which serves as the gateway for admission to diploma courses in government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official schedule, the examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 15 to May 22, 2026. The schedule covers Group A to Group K8 courses, including engineering and pharmacy programmes.

The examination is taken by thousands of students seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other technical diploma courses. Candidates who have passed Class 10 or Class 12 and wish to pursue a polytechnic diploma can apply between January 15 and April 30. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JEECUP website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2026 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 200.

The application process includes uploading a photograph, signature, and other required documents.

JEECUP 2026: Steps To Apply

Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login details.

Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

After submission, download and take a printout of the acknowledgement page for future reference.

JEECUP 2026 Exam Pattern

JEECUP is conducted for admission to diploma courses in streams such as engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture, and fashion design. The question paper will consist of 100 questions, with no negative marking. The duration of the examination will be 2.5 hours.



The syllabus is based on the Class 10 and Class 12 curriculum, with questions from key subjects such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry for engineering-related groups.

Candidates are advised to study NCERT textbooks, practise previous years' question papers, and take mock tests to improve their performance.

Following the declaration of results, the counselling process will be conducted for seat allocation. Seats will be allotted to qualified candidates primarily based on their rank in the UPJEE.