JEECUP 2026 Exam: UP Polytechnic Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

JEECUP UP Polytechnic Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit card for UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2026 for Groups A, E1(Bio) and E2(Mathematics). Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets using application number and password.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 2 to June 9, 2026 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How To Download JEECUP UP Polytechnic Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Download Admit For Groups A, E1(Bio) and E2(Mathematics)".

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Sign in".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card Direct Download Link

Exam Pattern

The question paper will consist of 100 questions, with no negative marking. The duration of the examination will be 2.5 hours.

The syllabus is based on the Class 10 and Class 12 curriculum, with questions from key subjects such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry for engineering-related groups.

The examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other technical diploma courses.