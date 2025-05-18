JEECUP 2025 Application Deadline Extended Till May 20, Check Steps To Apply

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2025), has extended the deadline for the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). The new deadline to complete the registration for UPJEE is May 20, 2025.

JEECUP 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on one of the following links:

Online Application Form Submission for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Examination 2025

Online Application Form Submission for UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Register and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Submit your application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Applicants from the SC/ST categories must pay Rs 200. The fee can be paid via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

About the Exam

This state-level exam is conducted for students seeking admission to various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted online, with the question paper available in both Hindi and English. Each session will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four options. Every correct answer will earn 4 marks. If a question is found to be incorrect or has more than one correct answer, all candidates who attempted it will be awarded 4 marks.

Candidates can mark questions for review and reattempt them later. A mock test will be available on the official portal two days before the exam to help students familiarise themselves with the online format.

Counselling Process

Candidates who qualify for the entrance exam will be called to participate in the counselling process. A registration fee of Rs 250 is applicable for online counselling. After the seat allocation process is completed, candidates must report to their allotted institutions to complete the admission formalities.