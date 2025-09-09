JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 7 Seat Allotment Results Out, Check Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has declared the Round 7 seat allotment results for UP Polytechnic counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the choice-filling process between September 4 and 8 can now check their allotment status by logging into the official portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, using their application number and password.

Important Dates for Round 7 Counselling

According to the official schedule, students allotted seats in this round must pay the security deposit and counselling fee online between September 10 and 12, 2025. Document verification will be conducted at designated district help centres from September 10 to 13 (till 5 PM). For those wishing to withdraw their seats, the option will remain open on September 14, 2025. The final reporting at the allotted institutes must be completed by September 15, 2025 (up to 5 PM).

How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result

1. Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "Round 7 seat allotment result" link

3. Enter your application number and password

4. The JEECUP 2025 Round 7 allotment status will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save the allotment letter for future use

Documents Required for Verification

Candidates must carry the following documents (along with two sets of photocopies) while appearing for verification:

• JEECUP Admit Card 2025

• JEECUP Rank Card 2025

• Seat Allotment Letter

• Class 10/12 mark sheets and certificates

• Character Certificate

• Migration Certificate (if applicable)

• Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

• Domicile Certificate

• Two passport-size photographs

What's Next?

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges by September 15 after completing document verification. If they fail to do so, their seat may be canceled.