JEE Main Exam 2025 Official Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Details

JEE Main Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main once it is released.

The exam, scheduled for today, has been conducted successfully. The remaining exams are scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2025, in two shifts.

JEE Main Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main answer key 2025 link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key will appear

Step 5. View and download the key

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

After the JEE Main answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the session 1 exams will have the option to raise objections to any questions. The challenges will then be reviewed by subject experts. If any objections are found to be valid, a revised or final answer key will be released, based on which the JEE Main 2025 results will be announced.

Examination Structure

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognized institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:

Paper 2A: For BArch

Paper 2B: For B.Planning

Mode Of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode

However, NTA has also rescheduled the exam for 114 candidates due to technical glitches at various centers. The examination for these candidates, originally scheduled to be held today, is now set to be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2025.

