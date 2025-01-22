JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for 114 Candidates, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the rescheduling of the exam for 114 candidates due to technical glitches at various centers. The examination for these candidates will now be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Due to an unavoidable technical snag at Examination Centre eTalent (TC code-40086), No. 3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd, Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya, Bengaluru, Karnataka, during the conduct of the JEE (Main)-2025 Session-I (Shift-I) Examination on 22 January 2025, the examination for 114 affected candidates has been rescheduled and will be conducted on 28/29 January 2025. These candidates will be issued fresh admit cards along with other candidates scheduled to appear on the above-mentioned dates."

Examination Structure



JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognized institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:

Paper 2A: For BArch

Paper 2B: For B.Planning

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity under the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates must carefully select their language preference during registration, as changes will not be allowed later.

However, candidates appearing for the exam are required to follow certain rules and regulations and avoid indulging in unfair practices. If a candidate is found engaging in unfair means during, before, or after the examination, they will be booked under an Unfair Means (U.F.M.) case.