JEE Main Session 2: Link To View Exam Cities Activated, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link for viewing the examination city for the JEE Main Session 2. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check the examination city.

Steps to check the exam city

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main Session 2 registration link

On the homepage, click on JEE Main Session 2 registration link Step 3: A new page will open featuring the JEE Main 2025 exam cities link.

A new page will open featuring the JEE Main 2025 exam cities link. Step 4: Click on the link and enter your credentials.

Click on the link and enter your credentials. Step 5: Check your exam city and save for future.

Registrations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 are ongoing and will conclude on February 25, 2025. The deadline for submitting the prescribed application fee is February 24, 2025. The date for correcting particulars in the online application form will be announced later. City intimation slips will be released in the second week of March 2025, and admit cards will be released three days prior to the exam.

The JEE Main Session 2 is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 1 to 8, 2025. The results are scheduled to be announced on April 17, 2025. The JEE Main Session 1 exam took place from January 22 to 30, 2025.

The examination for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) Or Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be held for a duration of three hours, while that for BArch and BPlanning will be conducted for three hours 30 minutes.

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow certain rules and regulations and avoid indulging in unfair means practices. During the course of, before, or after the examination if a candidate indulges in any of the unfair practices, he/she will be booked under the UNFAIR MEANS (U.F.M.) case. The candidate may be debarred for 3 years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.