JEE Main Session 2: Answer Key Released For Joint Entrance Exam Session 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 BE/BTech can visit the official website of the JEE Main 2024 to check the answer key.

The provisional answer keys of BE/BTech paper along with the question papers and recorded responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

Interested candidates can submit their challenges, if any, to the provisional answer keys (if any) online by paying a processing fee of Rs 200.

The payment for the processing fee can be made through, debit card/credit card/net banking till April 14, 2024 (up to 11:50 pm). The fee is nonrefundable

If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the final answer keys. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.



NTA conducted the JEE-Main-2024 Session 2 on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. The exam was conducted at various centres located in 319 cities across the country (including 22 cities outside India).