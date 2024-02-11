JEE Main Session 1 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE Main) Session 1 tomorrow. As per the official notification issued by the agency earlier, the date for the results announcement for JEE Main was stipulated as February 12, 2024.

Students who qualify the JEE Main will be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced. Online registration for JEE Advanced will begin on April 21, 2024 and close on April 30, 2024.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam were conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The second session of JEE Main will be conducted from April 1 to 15. Applicants had the option to either apply for one session or for greater flexibility, opt for both sessions by paying the requisite fees. The last date for submission of the application form for JEE Main Session 2 is March 2, 2024.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is conducted for prospective engineering students who aim to pursue BTech programmes in prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and others. Candidates who qualify the JEE Mains are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced for further evaluation.