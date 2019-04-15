JEE Main Form Correction Facility Re-Opens. EWS Category Added.

The category correction facility will close at 5 pm on April 17.

Candidates who took the JEE main exam in January and April this year can make changes in their "category", if needed so. The National Testing Agency (NTA), exam conducting body for JEE main engineering entrance exam, has added EWS to the list of categories. Candidates who wish to edit their category can do so till April 17. Candidates have to visit the official website and verify their category and mention their respective category as per their actual category status.

The category correction facility will close at 5 pm on the last date. Usually NTA allows a week-long time frame for candidates to correct the errors made in their application forms.

"Since, it is a last time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the concerned Candidates are informed to undertake correction in their Category Column(wherever necessary) very carefully as no further chance will be given," said the agency.

Meanwhile the agency will release the admit cards for medical entrance exam, NEET today. The NEET will be held on May 5 at various centres nationwide. The results will be declared on June 5.

Apart from engineering and medical entrance exams, NTA is also responsible for admission tests of other courses like hospital management, national eligibility test for assistant professor and junior fellowships among many. This year onwards it will also conduct entrance exam for admission to agriculture courses on behalf of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

