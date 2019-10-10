JEE Main: Application Correction Window Opens Next Week

Today is the last date for submission of online application forms for the JEE main.

Registration process for JEE main ends today. Candidates who have not filled and/ or submitted the online application forms for the JEE main are suggested to apply at the website. After concluding the registration formality today and the application fee processing tomorrow, National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow candidates one-time chance to edit their application forms. The application correction window will be open from October 14 to October 20.

JEE Main: Know How To Apply

Candidates should note that there will be no scope for correcting the signature and the photograph. Candidates should therefore upload the correct photograph and signature in the application form.

Until last exam, NTA had allowed candidates to correct specific entries in the application form like name, mother's name, father's name, etc. Candidates were not allowed to alter the choice of the exam city exercised by them while filling the application form.

"Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given," the JEE unit, National Testing Agency (NTA) had mentioned in the exam notification, then.

The agency had initially decided to complete the application process for JEE main within 28 days, however after receiving requests from candidates it re-decided to extend the deadline for submission of application forms.

