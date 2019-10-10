JEE Main Registration Concludes Today

JEE Main 2020: Last Date To Apply October 10

Today is the last date for submission of online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE main) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments and others. The exam will be held from January 6 to January 11. National Testing Agency will conduct the exam.

Candidates who have not registered for the exam can fill and submit the online registration forms available online at jeemain.nic.in. The application fees can, however, be paid till October 11.

Apply Online

"The entire application process of January JEE (Main) -2020 is online, including uploading of scanned images, Payment of Fees and Printing of Confirmation page. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/ submit any document(s) including Confirmation page to NTA through Post/Fax/email/ By Hand," reads the exam notice.

Apart from being a criteria for admission to engineering institutes, the JEE main is also a screening test for JEE advanced, the IIT entrance exam. Candidates who have secured more than 75% marks in class 12 exam or are in the top 20 percentile of their respective Board and are among top 2,45,000 candidates in the JEE main are eligible to take the JEE advanced.

The record of Joint Entrance Examination JEE(Main)-2020 would be preserved upto 60 days from the date of declaration of result.

