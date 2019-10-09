JEE Main January 2020 Application Ends Tomorrow

JEE Main January 2020 application process will end tomorrow

JEE Main January 2020 application process will end tomorrow. The last date to pay application fee is October 11, 2019. National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the organizing agency for JEE Main exam, had extended the last date for JEE Main application from September 30 to October 10. The last date will not be extended further.

The January 2020 JEE Main exam will be the first of the two JEE Main tests which will be conducted next year. The second exam will be conducted in April 2020. It is not mandatory to appear in both the exams. A student can choose to appear in any of the two or both.

If a student appears in both the JEE Main exams, the best of the two scores will be considered for determining their rank.

JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to BE, B.Tech., B.Arch., and B.Planning courses offered at NITs, IIITs, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes.

Apart from this, JEE Main also serves as a shortlisting criteria for JEE Advanced exam which is conducted for entrance to IITs.

The top 2,45,000 rank holders in the JEE Main exam will qualify for appearing in the JEE Advanced exam, as per the notice published in 2019. The organizing committee for JEE Advanced exam may increase the number of students eligible for the exam this year.

This year onward, NTA has introduced a third paper in JEE Main exam. The third paper has been introduced for B.Planning course. Earlier there used to be only one paper for B.Arch. and B.Planning course.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.