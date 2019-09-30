National Testing Agency (NTA) Extends JEE Main Registration Dates. New Schedule Here

JEE Main registration process will now conclude on October 10.

JEE Main 2020 registration last date has been extended. According to a release from National Testing Agency (NTA), the registration process will now conclude on October 10. The release also said JEE Main 2020 January edition registration process has been extended in view of a number of requests being received in this regard. The NTA will hold JEE Main 2020 examination twice for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. in the next academic year (2020-2021).The first JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in January 2020 between January 6 and January 11 and the second JEE Main 2020 will be conducted between April 3 and April 9.

According to the new schedule, the fee can be submitted till October 11.

JEE Main 2020: Revised dates

Online submission of application form: September 3, 2019 to October 10, 2019 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Successful final transaction of fee: September 3, 2019 to October 11, 2019 (through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Service up to 11.50 p.m.)

Correction in particulars: October 14, 2019 to October 20, 2019 (upto 11.50 p.m.)

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated the 3rd September 2019 for submission of online application form of January JEE(Main)-2020 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc. in the next academic year (2020- 2021), it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, is extended from 30th Sept. 2019 to 10th Oct. 2019, in order to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form. This is being done in view of a number of requests being received in this regard," the release said.

"Other information remains the same as mentioned in the Public Notice dated the 3rd Sept. 2019. In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (0120-6895200). For any Query use the Query Redressal System (QRS). For more updates and latest news keep visiting the website of JEE (Main): https://jeemain.nta.nic.in," NTA said in the release.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.