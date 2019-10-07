JEE Main Registration Ends Soon. Details Here

JEE Main registration 2020: Online application forms are available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020 registration will be concluded soon. The registration for the JEE Main January exam registration will be closed on October 10. The National Testing Agency or NTA, the official government agency which conducts the exam twice for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. in the next academic year (2020-2021), has recently extended the last date for registration upto October 10. The online application forms are available at the official portal of the exam, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the new schedule, the fee can be submitted till October 11.

The first JEE Main exam of year 2020 will be conducted in January between January 6 and January 11 and the second will be conducted between April 3 and April 9.

For the April JEE Main 2020, a separate notice will be issued later on and the candidates will be required to apply separately. However, candidates are not required to compulsorily appear in both the tests i.e. in January JEE Main 2020 and April JEE Main 2020.

Other details regarding the pattern and admission process are available on the official portal.

JEE Main 2020: Important dates

Online submission of application form: September 3, 2019 to October 10, 2019 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Successful final transaction of fee: September 3, 2019 to October 11, 2019 (through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Service up to 11.50 p.m.)

Dates of examination: Between January 1 to 11, 2020(Saturday)

Declaration of result on NTA's website: By January 31, 2020

Based on the performance in the B.E./B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020, which is also known as IIT entrance.

Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced, subject to the conditions as would be mentioned in the official website of the exam.

In case, a candidate appears in both the tests, the better of the two scores will be used for the admissions and eligibility of JEE Advanced 2020.

