JEE Main January 2020 Application Ends Soon

JEE Main 2020 application process will conclude tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude JEE Main January 2020 application process in two days. Students who have not completed the application process yet should complete the process by October 10. Initially, the last date to apply for JEE Main January 2020 exam was September 30 but NTA extended the application deadline to October 10. Consequently the last date to submit application fee has also been extended to October 11, 2019.

After the JEE Main 2020 application process is over, NTA will give applicants one week window to correct particulars in their application forms. The JEE Main application form correction process will begin on October 14 and conclude on October 20, 2019.

JEE Main 2020 will be conducted between January 6 and January 11, 2020. The exam will be computer-based, except for the Drawing Test for B.Arch. course which will be pen-paper based.

This year onward, NTA has introduced a third paper in JEE Main exam. The third paper has been introduced for B.Planning course. Earlier there used to be only one paper for B.Arch. and B.Planning course.

Paper I in JEE Main is for candidates who wish to pursue B.E./B.Tech. courses, paper II is for candidates who wish to pursue B.Arch., and paper III is for candidates who wish to pursue B.Planning.

Both paper II and III have similar structure. The first two section in the two papers is same, i.e. Mathematics, and Aptitude Test. The third section in Paper II will be Drawing Test which will be conducted offline. On the other hand, the third section in paper III will have Planning Based Questions and will be conducted in computer-based mode.

