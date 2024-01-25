JEE Main Admit Card Out For BE/BTech Paper, Check Details

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 Session I Paper 1. Candidates who are appearing for the Paper 1 exam to be held for BE/BTech on January 27 can visit the official website of the NTA to download the admit card.

The exam for BE/BTech will be held on January 27, 29,30, 31 and February 1. Examinations have been scheduled for two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates will be released in due course. The dates and city of the examination have already been intimated to all the eligible candidates.

While downloading the admit cards, candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card. They must also carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper.

Candidate can visit the official website in case they face any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card.

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

Steps to download admit cards



Step 1- Visit the official website of JEE Main 2024

Step 2- Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Step 3- Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4- The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5- Download and take a print of your admit card for future use