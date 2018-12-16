JEE Main Admit Card Soon; Important Points Candidates Should Know

JEE Main admit card 2019 for January exams will be released on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in

The JEE Main admit card will be available on the official website from December 17, 2018. The National Testing Agency or NTA, official organiser of the JEE Main exam this academic year, will be releasing the admit card on the website, jeemain.nic.in and a link will also be made available on the Agency website, nta.ac.in. The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates subject to the validity of their JEE Main registration. The first edition of JEE Main 2019 will be held from January 6, to 20, 2019 as a Computer-Based Test.

Admission criteria to undergraduate engineering programs at major technological institutions consider the performance students in Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The candidates have to take the JEE Advanced if they are aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the IITs.

"The candidate has to download his/her Admit Card from the NTA's website w.e.f. 17.12.2018 onwards and appear for the examination at the given Centre on Date and Shift as indicated in their Admit Card," says the official notification released by the NTA.

In case, the candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, they should approach the NTA help line between 10 am to 5 pm for general facilitation from December 17, 2018 to December 23, 2018. The phone numbers of the help desk are available on the website of the exam.

JEE Main admit card 2019: Important points candidates should know

Candidate may note that admit cards will not be sent by post.

In no case, the duplicate Admit Card for JEE Main 2019 would be issued at the exam centres.

Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

Candidates are advised to preserve their Admit Cards in good condition for future reference.

No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose Applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination (f) Issue of Admit Cards, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

The candidate must show, on demand, the JEE Main admit card downloaded from the NTA's website for entry in the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the valid admit card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

The exact city, date, shift and paper (Paper-1 or Paper-2) details of examination will be indicated on the admit card.

