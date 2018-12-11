Why Taking Mock Tests Crucial To Your JEE Main Preparations

NTA will be conducting the first edition of JEE Main 2019 from January first week

National Testing Agency or NTA will be conducting the first edition of JEE Main 2019 from January first week and the admit card of the exam is expected to be released anytime soon. Cracking the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE, one of the competitive exams in the country that a majority of students take, means securing one's ticket to a top engineering institute like the IITs and NITs and thereby enhancing one's chances at a great and secure career.

"In recent years, the format of the JEE Main has been changed a few times to keep up with the changing syllabus. From 2019, the JEE Main examination will be conducted in two phases and the first one will take place in January," says Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, educational content, Toppr.

"With just about a month left for the first sitting of the exam, it's imperative for aspirants to optimize their preparations in the best way possible," he says.

Since most of the students should have completed the syllabus by now, according to Mr Ratrey, it's time to start taking practice mock tests.

He also says not taking mock tests can be a fatal mistake some candidates who aspires to crack JEE do and according to him, they end up getting lower scores than expected.

"The importance of mock tests can't be stressed enough, especially when it comes to cracking a competitive exam like the JEE Main," he says.

Enlisted below are the reasons according to Mr Ratrey on why taking mock tests increases your chances of getting admission into your dream college:

Know where you stand

JEE Main mock tests can be considered as litmus tests of your level of preparedness that give you an idea of which topics and concepts need more emphasis. In December, instead of mugging up new study materials, utilize your time by solving JEE Main model question papers as well as previous years' question papers of the exam. Once you are done taking the tests, analyze your answer sheet carefully to know the state of your progress. Go through each section cautiously and mark your mistakes. This will help you work on the areas that require improvement as you finish your preparations for the JEE Main 2019.

Manage your time efficiently

No matter how good your preparations are, they will be of no use if you don't learn to manage your time. In a competitive exam like the JEE Main, time management plays a crucial role. Unless you answer the questions accurately and on time, you won't be able to crack the exam. However, mock tests give you a clear idea of how long it takes for you to solve the question paper and whether you need to improve your speed. With every mock test you take, your mind becomes more used to working at a certain speed without compromising on the quality of your answers.

Acquaint yourself with the exam conditions

For first-time JEE Main aspirants, the thought of going to an unfamiliar exam hall can be quite nerve-racking. And some students may fail to deliver their best performance, crumbling under the pressure. You can avoid this by getting yourself acquainted with the exam environment through mock tests. If you take regular mock tests, you will able to better handle the stress when you sit for the actual JEE Main exam.

Understand the exam pattern

JEE Main 2019 will be an online-only exam. Paper 1 for admissions to B.E./B.Tech will be entirely computer-based. It will consist of 30 multiple choice questions for each subject - math, physics and chemistry. Taking mock tests will help you thoroughly understand the patter of the question paper. If you are more comfortable with pen and paper, online mock tests will also help you get used to the computer-based format.

Mock tests, if taken seriously, can prove to be extremely beneficial for JEE aspirants. They can help students develop effective revision strategies, learn new problem-solving techniques, and improve their ability to handle pressure and manage time. Several cognitive scientists and educational experts have also suggested that taking mock tests can produce a better recall of information and a deeper understanding of the subject.

(With inputs from Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, educational content, Toppr)

