National Testing Agency To Release JEE Main Admit Card In 10 Days

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) will wrap the online application process for NEET exam for undergraduate courses, it will immediately gear up for the JEE Main 2019 (I) exam. JEE Main (I) exam will begin from January 6, 2019 and conclude on January 20, 2019. The admit cards for the JEE Main January 2019 exam will be released on December 17, 2018. JEE Main exam, starting from 2019, will be conducted twice in a year - once in January and again in April.

The JEE Main (I) admit cards would be released on the official website and will be available for download through the Candidate's account created at the time of registration.

In case any candidate is unable to download their JEE Main Admit Card from the website, the candidate should approach NTA Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from December 17, 2018 to December 23, 2018.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards before December 23 and go through the particulars mentioned and in case of any discrepancy bring it to the Agency's notice immediately.

Apart from the fact that instead of CBSE, now JEE Main is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), another change has been the shift to computer-based mode for the examination. Until last year JEE Main was conducted in both computer-based and offline mode but starting 2019, JEE Main will be conducted only in computer-based mode.

Earlier, when the exam was being conducted in offline mode too, more candidates appeared for the offline exam in comparison to the computer-based test. In 2018, out of over 12 lakh students who had appeared for the JEE Main exam, more than 10 lakh had appeared for the exam in offline mode and about 2.19 lakh students had appeared for the exam in computer-based mode.

National Testing Agency, on its part, also made provisions for students to practice for the exam in computer-based mode by establishing a countrywide network of Test Practice Centers (TPCs).

