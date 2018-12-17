JEE Main Admit Card Released @ Jeemain.nic.in, Here's How To Download

JEE Main admit card 2018: NTA is expected to release the hall ticket soon @ jeemain.nic.in

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main admit card on the official website of the entrance examination which is being conducted as an eligibility test for admission to major technical and engineering institutes in the country. The NTA, official organiser of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main exam this academic year, will release the JEE Main admit card or hall ticket of the test on the website, jeemain.nic.in. The admit card will be issued provisionally to the candidates subject to the validity of their JEE Main registration. The first edition of JEE Main 2019, which is being organised twice from next year, will be held from January 6, to 20, 2019 as a Computer-Based Test or a CBT.

In case the candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, according to a notification from the Agency, they should approach the NTA help line between 10 am to 5 pm for general facilitation from December 17, 2018 to December 23, 2018.

The phone numbers of the help desk are available on the website of the exam.

JEE Main admit card 2019: How to download

Follow these steps to download their JEE Main admit card from the official website (according to the NTA, the hall tickets for this competitive examination will be released on the official website):

Step One : Visit the official website of JEE Main exam, jeemain.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Step Three : Enter your registration details on next page

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Download your JEE Main admit card from next page.

The NTA has earlier announced that the admit cards will not be sent by post and in no case, the duplicate of the same would be issued at the exam centres.

