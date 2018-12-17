National Testing Agency (NTA) To Release JEE Main Admit Card Today

JEE Main Admit Card 2019 Download At jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in

For the first JEE Main, for the academic session 2019-2020, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards today at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The first JEE main exam will be held from January 6 to January 20. The Joint Entrance Exam (main) or JEE main is held for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITS, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes. This year onwards, NTA will conduct the exam twice a year. The second exam will be held in April.

Direct link for JEE Main Admit Card

The exam will be held in two shifts for B.E and B.Tech exams- 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The architecture paper will be held in a single shift.

Why Taking Mock Tests Crucial To Your JEE Main Preparations

'The candidate has to download his/her Admit Card from the NTA's website w.e.f. 17.12.2018 onwards and appear for the examination at the given Centre on Date and Shift as indicated in their Admit Card," said the exam conducting body, NTA.

JEE Main Admit Card Soon; Important Points Candidates Should Know

'In case, the candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, they should approach the NTA help line between 10 am to 5 pm for general facilitation from December 17, 2018 to December 23, 2018. The phone numbers of the help desk are available on the website of the exam,' it said further.

Candidates must take a proper printout of the admit card.

Admit card is a must for appearing in the exam. Candidates who are unable to produce the admit cards will not be allowed for the exam.