JEE Main 2026: Registration Demo Link Activated, Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the JEE Main 2026 registration demo link on October 7 to help aspiring candidates familiarise themselves with the application process ahead of the official registration. According to the official notification released on September 29, the application process is set to begin this month.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Demo Link

Once the registration window opens, students can apply by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How To Access the JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link

Visit the JEE Main 2026 demo registration page at demo.nta.nic.in.

Carefully read the instructions to understand the registration process.

Enter all required personal and academic details.

Verify all details before submission to get accustomed to the actual application procedure.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Sessions

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions: January and April. Candidates can appear in one or both sessions to improve their chances of achieving higher scores. The exam provides admission opportunities to premier institutes such as National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Aspirants must review the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and marking scheme before applying.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper 1 - B.E./B.Tech

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (25 questions each)

Total Questions: 75

Maximum Marks: 300

Marking Scheme: +4 for correct answers, −1 for incorrect answers, 0 for unanswered

Paper 2A - BArch

Mode: Online and offline test

Duration: 3 hours

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing

Total Questions: 77

Maximum Marks: 400

Marking Scheme: +4 for correct answers, −1 for incorrect answers, 0 for unanswered

Paper 2B - B Planning

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude, Planning

Total Questions: 100

Maximum Marks: 400

Marking Scheme: +4 for correct answers, −1 for incorrect answers, 0 for unanswered

JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Academic Qualification: Passed or appearing in Class 12 (or equivalent) with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Age Limit: No age limit for JEE Main 2026.

Institute Requirements: Must fulfill the eligibility norms of participating institutes.

Documents Required:

Valid Aadhaar, Unique Disability ID (UDID) for PwD candidates, and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) if applicable.

The demo registration link has been provided as a preparatory step to help candidates navigate the online application interface confidently. Aspirants are encouraged to explore the demo thoroughly to avoid mistakes during the official registration process.