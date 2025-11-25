JEE Main 2026: Preparation Tips To Ace Engineering Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026 in two sessions, January and April. The exams will be held for admissions to BE/BTech programmes. Those who qualify the Mains will be eligible for admission to BE/BTech courses at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other participating institutions. The exam also serves as qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is a gateway for admission to IITs.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026: Top 4 Maths Chapters Students Must Master For Higher Scores

The JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (BE /BTech) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper 1 for BE/BTech will comprise subjects such as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper 1 for BE/BTech will comprise subjects such as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Paper 2A (BArch) : The Paper 2A will have three papers comprising Mathematics, Aptitude test and Drawing test. Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

: The Paper 2A will have three papers comprising Mathematics, Aptitude test and Drawing test. Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (BPlanning): Paper 2B will be held for Aptitude test and Planning-based questions. Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Final preparation strategy

JEE Main is just a month away and candidates preparing for the exam should now focus on speed and accuracy. They must solve previous year questions to develop a command over maintaining accuracy while attempting questions within the desired time frame.



Students must thoroughly revise Class 11 and 12 NCERT and must cover high-weightage chapters first. Students who have already completed high-weightage chapters will have a clear advantage in the first session of the JEE Main 2026. They can master the topics of these chapters by solving additional sample papers and previous year questions.

Students must not pick new books or untouched lengthy chapters at this stage.

Preparing short notes for quick revision will benefit students in the final preparation.

Students must attempt at least two-three full length mocks per week.