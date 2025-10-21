NTA Releases Advisory For Joint Entrance Exam 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 1 from January 21-30, 2026. The examination for Session 2 will be held from April 1-10, 2026. The online registration process for the Session 1 exam will begin from October 2025 onwards while that of Session 2 will be conducted from last week of January 2026.

In an official notification released recently, NTA mentioned the guidelines for filling the application form. The agency noted, "NTA will be obtaining Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form."

"In case of name mismatch in Aadhaar Card and 10th Educational Certificate/Marksheet of any candidate, an option will be given to overcome this issue during the online application stage," NTA added.

Joint Entrance Exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Candidates who qualify JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.

How To Apply For The JEE Main 2026 Exam?