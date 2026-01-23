JEE Main 2026 Jan 24: NTA Issues Important Advisory For Candidates Of This Maharashtra City

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates appearing for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-1 in Nanded, Maharashtra, on January 24, 2026. The city will host the "Hind Di Chadar" Samagam, organized by the Maharashtra government in tribute to Guru Tej Bahadur Ji, which may affect traffic on key routes.

Candidates are advised to plan their travel in advance and report to their exam centres well before the scheduled time. They must carry their admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID, as authorities may verify these documents during security and traffic checks.

Important Advisory for Candidates (Nanded)

In view of the “ Hind Di Chadar” Samagam being organized by the Govt. of Maharashtra on 24 January 2026 in tribute to Guru Tej Bahadur Ji, traffic movement in Nanded city may be affected.



The NTA has urged candidates to follow the advisory carefully to avoid any last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth entry to the examination centres.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Update: Over 96% Attendance Recorded Till January 23

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official update on the conduct of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 till January 23, 2026. A total of 8,01,326 candidates were scheduled to appear for the examination, of whom 7,70,441 candidates took the test, recording an overall attendance of 96.15%.

According to NTA, Aadhaar verification was completed for 7,40,412 candidates, accounting for 96.10%, while 2,563 PwD candidates appeared for the exam. The agency said seamless coordination with state and district authorities, along with disciplined participation by candidates, ensured the smooth conduct of the examination.

Candidates requiring assistance or clarification related to JEE Main 2026 may contact the NTA through the official email jeemain@nta.ac.in or the helpline number 011-40759000, the agency said.