JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key Released, Results Expected Soon

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from April 2 to 9 can now access it on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key was published on April 11, and students were allowed to raise objections until April 13. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the second session, and the results are expected to be announced shortly.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: How To Download Final Answer Key

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for 'JEE - 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key'

The answer key will open in PDF format

Download and save it for future reference

Candidates can also check the final answer key through a direct link available on the website.

On April 16, the NTA addressed concerns raised by students regarding errors in response sheets and the provisional answer key-particularly for the April 9 exam. Reported issues included missing responses and incorrectly marked answers. Several coaching centres flagged nine disputed questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The NTA clarified that all objections were thoroughly reviewed before finalising the answer key.