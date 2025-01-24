JEE Main 2025: Admit Cards Released For Session 1 Scheduled For January 28-30

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 scheduled for January 28, 29, and 30, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the same by visiting the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.



JEE Main Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the website jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future use

Meanwhile, representations have also been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, UP because of huge congregation of devotees in Mahakumbh on 28, 29 and 30 January 2025. Therefore, the examination scheduled in centres at Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in nearby city i.e Varanasi on these days.



The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.



Session schedule

The exam for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) have been scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- 9am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6pm. The Paper 1 will be held for BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.



Paper 2A will be conducted for BArch and BPlanning courses, with two subcategories: Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) on January 30.

Mode of examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode



Language options

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity under the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates must carefully select their language preference during registration, as changes will not be allowed later.

