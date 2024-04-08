JEE Main 2024 Session 2: NTA Deploys Flying Squads To Combat Malpractices

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 began on April 4 and will end on April 12.

To prevent instances of cheating in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE MAIN 2024), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has deployed nationwide flying squads consisting of NTA officials to supervise exam centres. These squads are stationed at various locations to ensure fairness and to deter any misconduct.

On the first day of the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) Session 2, one case of impersonation and nine cases of unfair means were detected using AI tools called iFace, which were deployed this time to monitor any malpractices.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced AI technology called iFace to verify the identity of exam candidates. This involves cross-verifying the photo on the admit card with a live photograph taken at the exam center, alongside mandatory frisking and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedures.

"Due to strict controls and vigilance, 01 cases of impersonation and 09 cases of UFM were detected today during the conduct of JEE (Main) 2024 Session-2 Examination across the country. All such cases will be dealt with as per the Unfair Means (UFM) procedures," the National Testing Agency said in an official release.

A comprehensive strategy was formulated to administer the examination. Control rooms were set up at the NTA headquarters in New Delhi for rigorous supervision and monitoring. Live video feeds from cameras installed in every exam room/lab were closely monitored by virtual observers, who promptly generated real-time alerts if necessary.

The NTA has deployed a substantial workforce to provide biometric authentication, frisking, CCTV surveillance, and jamming services. In addition to NTA officials, a team of observers, virtual observers, and flying squads has been mobilized to ensure the seamless execution of the examination.

Students appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 due to a clash with the dates of the Lok Sabha polls. The exam will now be held from April 4 to 12 instead of the initially scheduled dates from April 4 to 15.

As per the new schedule, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, and Paper 2 on April 12. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm. Paper 2 will be held from 9am to 12.30pm.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same," the public notice states.

If any candidate encounters difficulties while obtaining the Admit Card for JEE (Main) - April 2024 Session 2, including the undertaking, they can reach out for assistance via phone at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates.

The NTA is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - April 2024 Session 2 across various centers nationwide and 22 centers internationally.