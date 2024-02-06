JEE Main 2024: Answer Key For Session 1 To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE Main) 2024 session 1. Candidates who appeared in the session 1 exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key.

After the release of the JEE Main provisional answer key, candidates who appeared in the session 1 exams will have the option to raise objections on any question. The challenges will then be reviewed by the subject experts. If any of the objections are found to be correct, a revised/final answer key will be released on the website. The results for the JEE Main will be prepared on the basis of the final JEE Main answer key.



Apart from the answer key, NTA will also publish the response sheet on the official website.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams were conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. Candidates can view and download the NTA JEE answer key 2024 on the following websites- jeemain.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in.

Steps to download the answer key