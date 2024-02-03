JEE Main 2024: Exam Schedule Revised For JEE Main Session 2, Check New dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2. As per the new schedule, the exams will now be held from April 4-15, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled from April 1-15, 2024.

The results for the JEE Main Session 2 will be announced on April 25, 2024. The last date for submission of the application form is March 2, 2024. The deadline for successful transaction of prescribed application fee is also March 2, 2024. Applicants will be notified about their city of examination by third week of March 2024. The admit cards will be available for downloading three days before the actual date of examination.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh for the Session 2 JEE Main.

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form. Any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate.

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

