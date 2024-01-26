Meet JEE Toppers 2023, Know Their Preparation Strategy

JEE Mains 2024

V Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana had secured the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced 2023 by scoring 341 out of 360 marks. He also bagged the 15th rank in the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains.

Mr Reddy had attributed his success to his family, teachers and mentors. Shedding light on his preparation strategy, he said that he remained focused in his studies and dedicated around 11-12 hours daily in preparing during the final months. He used to study for nearly 10 hours six months before the exam. He had stopped playing cricket and also stayed away from social media for the past two years.

In an interview to new agency PTI, he said, “Six months before the JEE, I used to study around eight to 10 hours every day. During the last two months, I studied 11-12 hours daily. The success mantra was to stay focused. I had expected that I will be in the top 10 but I am very happy and excited to get rank one."

Appreciating the contribution of his family and teachers, he added that he always liked Science and Mathematics and It was a childhood dream for him to study at IIT. The 18 year old had then decided to take up Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

While speaking to PTI, the topper's father V Rajeshwar Reddy said his son did not watch movies and his focus was only on studies. “We used to think about his health. There was never any need for us to tell him to study. He himself used to study. He has been very good in academics right from Class 1 to Class 12."

Reddy hails from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and his parents are government teachers.

Topper among females

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from Hyderabad zone was the topper among females in the JEE Advanced 2023. She had secured 298 marks and attributed her success to the support of her parents and teachers. Ms Sree hails from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview to PTI, she said, “My parents always used to motivate me whenever I used to feel low. I would like to dedicate my success to my parents, family and faculty”.

Talking about her preparation strategy, she said, she would study for 12-13 hours every day. Ms Sree also planned to take up Computer Science in IIT Bombay and later do research in Mathematics.

“I think I could have got a better rank. I expected top 10. I used to study 12-13 hours every day," she added.

In 2023 entrance exam, a total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced. Of these, around 43,773 students qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023.