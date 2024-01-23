JEE Main 2024 BArch And BPlanning Exam Patterns: Explained

JEE Main 2024: The exam for BArch And BPlanning papers will be held in the second shift from 3pm to 6pm.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) Session 1 will begin tomorrow, January 24. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with the first scheduled from 9am to 12pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm.

Tomorrow's exam is exclusively for BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) applicants. The examination will be held during the second shift from 3pm to 6pm.

All you need to know about the exam patterns for BArch and BPlanning papers:

BArch Paper 2A:

Test Format:

The examination for BArch Paper 2A is divided into two modes - computer-based testing for Mathematics and Aptitude, and pen-and-paper mode for Drawing.

Paper Structure:

Part-I consists of Mathematics (MCQs, Numerical), Part-II comprises Aptitude (MCQs), and Part-III focuses on Drawing.



Mode of Testing:

Mathematics and Aptitude tests will be conducted in computer-based mode, while the Drawing test will be in pen-and-paper mode.



BPlanning Paper 2B:

Test Format:

The BPlanning Paper 2B examination is entirely computer-based, covering Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions.

Paper Structure:

Part-I includes questions from Mathematics (MCQs, Numerical), Part-II comprises Aptitude (MCQs), and Part-III focuses on Planning.



Mode of Testing:

All tests for BPlanning Paper 2B, including Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning, will be conducted in computer-based mode.



JEE Main 2024 BArch And BPlanning Exam Scheme





Candidates appearing in the exam need to bring their JEE Main admit card 2024 and valid identification proof to the examination venue.