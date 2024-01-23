JEE Mains 2024: Important Guidelines To Follow During Exam Day

The JEE Main January 2024 exam is all set to begin on January 24 and will continue till January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To attend the JEE Main 2024 examination, it is essential for candidates to possess the admit card. If candidates are unable to present their admit cards, they will be prohibited from taking the exam.

Following are the key points that candidates are required to keep in mind before appearing in the exam.

Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre well on time. They must reach the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If they do not report on time due to any reason they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the examination rooms/halls. The NTA will not be responsible for any delay.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded or printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The students without valid Admit Cards and authorised Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the exam under any circumstances.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates must find and sit in their allocated seats only.

The candidate must ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card.

The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination.

In case a candidate appears in more than one shift/date by furnishing false information his candidature will be cancelled and his result will not be declared.

A re-test will not be held by the NTA under any circumstances for those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason.

All calculations/writing work is to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the test centre in the examination room/hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the Invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall.