JEE Main 2024: Admit Card For BE/BTech Paper 1 To Be Released Shortly, Check Details

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card: Hall tickets provide details such as the exam day and shift timing.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main BE/BTech (Paper 1). Those appearing for the Paper 1 exam can obtain their hall tickets from the official website by using their application number and date of birth. Hall tickets for the BArch/BPlanning (Paper 2) examination, slated for January 24, and city slips for both papers have already been issued.

The city slips specify the exam center locations, while the admit cards provide details such as the exam day and shift timing, reporting time, and instructions for the exam day. Login credentials - application number and date of birth - are required to download the city slips and admit card.

JEE Main 2024: Examination Schedule

The examinations for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) are scheduled for January 24, while the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) examination will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exams will occur in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 serves as the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria involve securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For SC and ST candidates, the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Moreover, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

JEE Main 2024: Exam Papers

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.

The examination papers are categorised as follows: Paper 1: BE/BTech Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry Type of Questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Paper 2A: BArch

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test Type of questions: Objective Type - MCQs and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet

Paper 2B: B Planning Sections

Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning-Based Questions Type of questions: Objective Type - MCQs and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions The total number of questions for JEE Mains 2024 is 90, with 30 questions in each subject (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry).

The total marks for the JEE Mains 2024 exam are 300 (100 marks for each section). The marking scheme includes +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 mark for each wrong answer in MCQs. For questions with numerical value answers, candidates will receive +4 marks for each correct answer and face a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Paper 2 has a total of 400 marks, including the Drawing Test, which is evaluated out of 100 marks. The JEE Main BArch Exam Pattern 2024 consists of 82 questions with a total of 400 marks, including Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing test. JEE Main BPlan Exam Pattern 2024

The exam includes 105 questions with a total of 400 marks, covering Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning tests. The marking scheme for both these papers is similar to Paper 1, with +4 marks for correct answers and -1 mark for wrong answers in MCQs. Drawing and Planning tests are evaluated separately out of 100 marks each.