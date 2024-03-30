JEE Main 2024: Admit Cards For Session 2 To Be Out On April 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of Joint Entrance Exam JEE Main - 2024 Session 2 on April 1. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website. They will be required to enter their login details for downloading the admit cards.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam will be held at different centres located in about 319 cities throughout the country including 22 cities outside India. The results will be announced on April 25.

The examination for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) has been scheduled for April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.



The Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning) and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning) have been scheduled for April 12, 2024. The exam will be held in two shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The exam comproses of two sessions, with the first held in January and the second scheduled from April 4 to April 15. The better of the two scores will be considered for merit for candidates taking exams in both sessions.

In the January session of JEE Main 2024, a notable 23 students attained a perfect 100 percentile score. Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan with three each. Delhi and Haryana each boasted two 100 percentile holders, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka each had one student achieving a perfect score.