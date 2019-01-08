JEE Main January 2019 Exam Starts Today; West Bengal Government Makes Special Arrangement For Students

JEE Main January 2019 starts today in computer-based mode

The first NTA-led JEE Main exam starts today. On account of the 'Bharat Bandh', the West Bengal government has arranged for special transport facilities for students who will appear for the exam today in the state. The strike has been called by ten central trade unions. This year around 9.5 lakh students have applied for the JEE Main exam which is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered at NITs, IIITs and other CFTIs and SFTIs.

From 2019 onward, JEE Main examination will be conducted twice a year, the first one being conducted in January. The JEE Main January 2019 starts today and the schedule will be wrapped up on January 12, 2019.

This year onward the provision for JEE Main exam in pen-paper mode has also been abolished. However, the paper II of JEE Main which is conducted for selection of candidates to Architecture programs will continue to be in pen-paper mode.

After the JEE Main January 2019 exam is over, NTA will release preliminary answer key on the official website. Candidates will also be allowed to submit their objections on the preliminary answer key.

NTA will conclude the process of result declaration for JEE Main 2019 by the end of January 2019.

Students who appear for January JEE Main exam will have the choice to appear for the JEE Main 2019 exam to be conducted in April too. Students who appear for both the exams will be counselled on the basis of the best score out of the two.

