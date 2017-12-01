JEE Main 2018: Online Registration Begins, Checklist For Applicants JEE aspirants, can start registering for the exam scheduled to be held on 8 April 2018 (paper based) and 15, 16 April 2018 (computer based). Online registration portal will be open till 1 January 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018: Online Registration Begins, Checklist For Applicants New Delhi: JEE Main 2018 online registration has begun. The exam which was taken by more than 10.2 lakh candidates in the previous year is expected to witness a huge response, this year as well. JEE aspirants, can start registering for the exam scheduled to be held on 8 April 2018 (paper based) and 15, 16 April 2018 (computer based). Online registration portal will be open till 1 January 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts JEE Main, an all-India level engineering entrance for admission into IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), deemed universities and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI). JEE Main 2017 was held at 1781 exam centres across the country.



JEE Main 2018: Checklist for Applicants



Aadhaar number is mandatory for registration. CBSE has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card to apply for the exam. Such candidates who already have an Aadhaar card will have to enter their aadhaar number in their application form. Those who have applied for their Aadhaar but have not received it yet will have to provide Aadhaar Enrolment Id in the application form.



However, 'the applicants who have passed or appearing in Class XII examination from the states of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt. identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these states only,' reads the update given by CBSE.



Regarding examination fee, applicants shall have to pay prescribed amount plus credit/ debit card charges and GST. 'The fee may be submitted either by any credit/debit card or through e-Challan of Syndicate/ Canara/ ICICI.' Applicants can also opt for 'exam fee calculator' available on the registration portal.



Before online registration, applicants should make sure they have signature and photograph image in jpg/jpeg format only and in the correct dimension (photograph: 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (Height) and signature: 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (Height)).



Applicants should note down the application number mentioned on the computer generated Acknowledgement Page.



JEE Main 2017 topper Kalpit Veerwal has made it to the Limca Book of Records for the first-ever student to have scored 100 percent in the prestigious exam.



Click here for more Education News



JEE Main 2018 online registration has begun. The exam which was taken by more than 10.2 lakh candidates in the previous year is expected to witness a huge response, this year as well. JEE aspirants, can start registering for the exam scheduled to be held on 8 April 2018 (paper based) and 15, 16 April 2018 (computer based). Online registration portal will be open till 1 January 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts JEE Main, an all-India level engineering entrance for admission into IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), deemed universities and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI). JEE Main 2017 was held at 1781 exam centres across the country.Aadhaar number is mandatory for registration. CBSE has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card to apply for the exam. Such candidates who already have an Aadhaar card will have to enter their aadhaar number in their application form. Those who have applied for their Aadhaar but have not received it yet will have to provide Aadhaar Enrolment Id in the application form. JEE Main 2018: Online Application To Begin From December 1; Aadhaar Mandatory However, 'the applicants who have passed or appearing in Class XII examination from the states of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt. identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these states only,' reads the update given by CBSE.Regarding examination fee, applicants shall have to pay prescribed amount plus credit/ debit card charges and GST. 'The fee may be submitted either by any credit/debit card or through e-Challan of Syndicate/ Canara/ ICICI.' Applicants can also opt for 'exam fee calculator' available on the registration portal. GST On JEE Advanced 2018 Exam Fee, Know Details Before online registration, applicants should make sure they have signature and photograph image in jpg/jpeg format only and in the correct dimension (photograph: 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (Height) and signature: 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (Height)).Applicants should note down the application number mentioned on the computer generated Acknowledgement Page.JEE Main 2017 topper Kalpit Veerwal has made it to the Limca Book of Records for the first-ever student to have scored 100 percent in the prestigious exam. JEE Main Topper Kalpit Veerwal In Limca Book Of Records For 100 Per Cent Feat