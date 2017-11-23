JEE Main 2018: Online Application To Begin From December 1; Aadhaar Mandatory Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the information brochure for JEE Main 2018 on the official website for JEE Main. The JEE Main Paper-based exam is scheduled on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based exam is scheduled on April 15 and 16, 2018.

New Delhi: The online application process for JEE Main 2018 will begin on December 1, 2017. The application process will be carried on for a month.Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the information brochure for JEE Main 2018 on the official website for JEE Main. The JEE Main Paper-based exam is scheduled on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based exam is scheduled on April 15 and 16, 2018. It is important to note that only such candidates who appear in JEE Main and score the required percentile will be allowed to fill application form for JEE Advanced exam in May next year.



The information brochure for JEE Main 2018 is the go to place for all information relevant and related to the exam and students are advised to not believe any secondary source.



Important Dates



Commencement of Online Application Process: December 1, 2017

Last date to apply online: January 1, 2018

Date for Paper based exam: April 8, 2018

Date for Computer based exam: April 15-16, 2018



Eligibility The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

Candidate must have appeared and qualified in class 12th examination in 2016 or 2017 or should appear in class 12th examination in 2018.

The number of attempts for JEE Main is limited to 3.

Aadhaar Mandatory for Application



CBSE has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card to apply for the exam. Such candidates who already have an Aadhaar card will have to enter their aadhaar number in their application form. Those who have applied for their Aadhaar but have not received it yet will have to provide Aadhaar Enrolment Id in the application form.



All such candidates who do not have an Aadhaar number and wish to appear for JEE Main in 2018 should enroll for the same at the earliest.



Download the information bulletin for JEE Main 2018 for more information below:





Click here for more





