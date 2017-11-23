JEE Main 2018: Online Application To Begin From December 1; Aadhaar Mandatory

The information brochure for JEE Main 2018 is the go to place for all information relevant and related to the exam and students are advised to not believe any secondary source.
Important Dates
Commencement of Online Application Process: December 1, 2017
Last date to apply online: January 1, 2018
Date for Paper based exam: April 8, 2018
Date for Computer based exam: April 15-16, 2018
Eligibility
- The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1993.
- Candidate must have appeared and qualified in class 12th examination in 2016 or 2017 or should appear in class 12th examination in 2018.
- The number of attempts for JEE Main is limited to 3.
Aadhaar Mandatory for Application
CBSE has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card to apply for the exam. Such candidates who already have an Aadhaar card will have to enter their aadhaar number in their application form. Those who have applied for their Aadhaar but have not received it yet will have to provide Aadhaar Enrolment Id in the application form.
All such candidates who do not have an Aadhaar number and wish to appear for JEE Main in 2018 should enroll for the same at the earliest.
Download the information bulletin for JEE Main 2018 for more information below:
