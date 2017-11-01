GST On JEE Advanced 2018 Exam Fee, Know Details

Registration fees of students appearing for competitive examinations have also been included under the new GST tax regime. The most coveted JEE Advanced 2018, which is scheduled to be held on 20 May next year, has included GST amount in the registration fee. For Indian nationals, the registration fee for general candidates is Rs 2600 + GST (Rs 1300 + GST for female and SC, ST, PwD candidates). For exam centres in foreign countries Indian nationals shall have to pay USD 160+GST towards registration fee.'Exact GST (Goods and Services Tax) amount will be specified as per Government of India rules at the time of registration,' reads the official notification. Candidates should also note that the registration fee may include other charges like service charges, processing fees or the charges that the payment gateway/banks levy.Fee structure of JEE Main, the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced 2018, is still unknown as official notification has not been released yet.For JEE Advanced 2018, the total number of candidates to be considered has been increased. IIT Kanpur will conduct JEE Advanced 2018 on 20 May. As of now no official update is available for JEE Main exam 2018 notification; however taking the trends of previous year into consideration the exam advertisement can be expected in December. CBSE will conduct the next edition of JEET Main or JEE Main 2018 pen-paper based exam on April 8, 2018. "The examination of JEE (Main) - 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018," said a notification posted on the official website of JEE Main.