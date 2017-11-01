JEE Advanced 2018: No 'Positive Marks', Top 2,24,000 To Be Considered From JEE Main

After increasing the total number of candidates to be considered for JEE Advanced 2018, it has now been decided to forgo the 'positive mark' criteria as well. On 7 October 2017, the official website for JEE Advanced 2018, launched on 28 September, carried an update saying, 'Candidates should be among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) by scoring positive marks in Paper-1 of JEE. (Main)-2018.' In 2017, the Board allowed only 2, 20, 000 candidates who had secured positive marks in the JEE Main exam. By adding 4000 more candidates and going without the 'positive mark' criteria, there's going to be a tough competition.IIT Kanpur will conduct JEE Advanced 2018 on 20 May. As of now no official update is available for JEE Main exam 2018 notification; however taking the trends of previous year into consideration the exam advertisement can be expected in December. CBSE will conduct the next edition of JEET Main or JEE Main 2018 pen-paper based exam on April 8, 2018. "The examination of JEE (Main) - 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018," said a notification posted on the official website of JEE Main.'The entire JEE (Advanced) 2018 Examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode. The exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours' duration, and will be held in two sessions. Both the papers are compulsory.'The Board had announced the exam details on 28 September.