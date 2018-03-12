JEE Main 2018 Admit Card Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Download Now

JEE Main admit card can be downloaded from JEE Main -- jeemain.nic.in -- website now.

Education | | Updated: March 12, 2018 19:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main 2018 Admit Card Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Download Now

The candidates are advised to download their admit cards from JEE Main website only.

New Delhi: JEE Main admit card can be downloaded from JEE Main website now. The candidates are advised to download their admit cards from JEE Main website only. The Candidates are also advised to regularly see JEE Main website for further updates. A help desk will also be functional on all working days from 9.00 AM to 5.30 PM for general facilitation. The phone numbers of the help desk are available on the website of JEE Main. JEE Main pen and paper based examination will be held on April 8, 2018 (Sunday)  while the Computer Based Examination will be held on April 15th and 16th (Sunday and Monday).
 

JEE Main 2018 Admit Card: How to download

 
JEE Main 2018, JEE Main 2018 Admit Card, JEE Main Admit Card, Jeemain.nic.in, JEE Main Admit Card Download
JEE Main 2018 Admit Card Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Download Now

Follow these steps to download your JEE Main admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main 2018, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card of JEE(Main) - 2018" given on homepage
Step 3: On next page, login with application Number, Password and security pin
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download your admit card

JEE Main 2018 Admit Card: Things To Keep In Mind

Check the admit card carefully for your Name, Paper, Date of Birth, Gender, Test Centre Name, City, State Code of Eligibility and Category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/CBSE immediately for necessary action.


The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidate subject to his/her satisfying the eligibility conditions.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue at least two and half hours before the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before the time. Registration desk will be closed 05 minutes prior to the examination.

The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the Admit Card issued by the Board shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main

Comments
Admission criteria to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, Other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions shall include the performance in the class 12/equivalent qualifying Examination and in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main. The Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) of JEE Main will also be an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced, which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

JEE MainJEE Main Admit Card

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Farmers ProtestForest FireTerroristNawaz SharifArvind KejriwalXiaomiLose WeightHealth BenefitsSridevi Rajiv Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................