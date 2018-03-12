JEE Main 2018 Admit Card: How to download
JEE Main 2018 Admit Card Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Download Now
Follow these steps to download your JEE Main admit cards:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main 2018, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card of JEE(Main) - 2018" given on homepage
Step 3: On next page, login with application Number, Password and security pin
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download your admit card
JEE Main 2018 Admit Card: Things To Keep In Mind
Check the admit card carefully for your Name, Paper, Date of Birth, Gender, Test Centre Name, City, State Code of Eligibility and Category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/CBSE immediately for necessary action.
The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidate subject to his/her satisfying the eligibility conditions.
Candidates are advised to reach the venue at least two and half hours before the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before the time. Registration desk will be closed 05 minutes prior to the examination.
The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the Admit Card issued by the Board shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main
Comments
Click here for more Education News