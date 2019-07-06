JoSAA Releases Round 3 Seat Allotment Result For JEE Qualified Candidates

JEE Counselling 2019: JoSAA has released Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for JEE qualified candidates

JEE Counselling 2019: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the JEE Main and JEE Advanced seat allotment result of Round 3. Students who had applied for JoSAA counselling can check their allotment status from the official website, josaa.nic.in. JoSAA has also released the link to submit seat withdrawal request. JoSAA is set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD and will manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

JoSAA Counselling Result 2019: How To Check?

Follow the steps provided here to download your JoSAA allotment results:

Step one: Go to official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for first round result.

Step three: Enter the required result and login.

Step four: View your allotment status and download the allotment letter.

The institutes which conduct admission process based on JoSAA include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

The candidates would need to login to official website using their JEE Main 2019 roll number and password to access JoSAA allotment result.

Students who are allotted a seat have to pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/ SBI NetBanking/ SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (list available on josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance.

The document verification process for seats allotted in the first round will be conducted on July 7 and July 8.

The fourth round of JoSAA allotment results will be released on July 9.

After Seat acceptance, candidates can login to the JoSAA website and exercise the option of 'Freeze', 'Slide' or 'Float'. Students who exercise the 'Slide' or 'Float' option will be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling.

