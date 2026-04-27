JEE Advanced Admission 2026: IIT Roorkee Scholarship Guide

IIT Roorkee Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, the organising body of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 will conduct the entrance exam on May 17, 2026, for qualified candidates. Based on the JEE Advanced ranking, candidates can secure a seat in the Indian Institutes of Technology. IIT Roorkee offers a range of scholarships to support meritorious and financially needy students across undergraduate programmes.

Merit Cum Means Scholarship

Under the Merit cum Means (MCM) scholarship, an undergraduate student with the gross income of parents not more than Rs. 5,00,000 gets a minimum of Rs. 1000 per month for 10 months per academic year along with a refund of the remaining tuition fee.

The Senate Committee for Scholarships and Prizes (SCSP) will verify the details and documents submitted by each applicant. Eligible students will then be notified by the committee.

James Thomason Scholarship

Applicants having an All India Rank (AIR) in the JEE Advanced 2026 up to 250 can apply for this scholarship. The SCSP will verify the documents of each candidate and then notify upon selection.

Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE)

SHE, a component of Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE), is a flagship programme of the Department of Science and Technology, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. It aims to attract students to study basic and natural Science subjects at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and pursue research as a career by providing scholarships to interested and deserving students.

Meritorious students with aggregate marks within the top one per cent of their Class 12 examination of any state or central education board in India are eligible to apply. Each candidate will receive an annual scholarship of Rs. 5000 per month with a total value of Rs. 60,000. Recipients will be required to undertake summer research projects under an active researcher in any recognised research centre across India. A summer time mentorship grant of Rs.20,000 will be paid every year.

Shraman Foundation Scholarship

This scholarship is to support 30 financially constrained undergraduate students entering the institute. General and OBC category students having family income between Rs. 2 to 5 lakhs are eligible to apply.

Scholarships to Disadvantaged Students Pursuing Engineering

This scholarship is to support two disadvantaged undergraduate students. The scholarship amount is 1000 US dollars per year. General and OBC category students of BTech first year are eligible to apply. The selected candidates will continue to get this scholarship for the duration of their programme (four years), provided they maintain a minimum CGPA of 7 at the end of each academic year.

IIT Roorkee will start the admission process after the JEE Advanced 2026 results. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the IIT counselling for qualified JEE Advanced candidates.