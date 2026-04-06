IIT Roorkee Opens JEE Advanced 2026 Registration For Foreign And OCI Candidates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Monday opened the online registration for JEE Advanced 2026 for foreign candidates and OCI/PIO (F). Eligible applicants can complete their registration on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline is May 2.

Documents to Upload for JEE Advanced 2026 Registration

All candidates must upload the following documents: a recent photograph (JPG format, 4-100 KB), a signature (JPG format, 1-30 KB), photo identity proof (PDF format, 50-500 KB), and a birth certificate (age proof) (PDF format, 50-500 KB). Additionally, for OCI/PIO candidates, an OCI/PIO card along with a passport or certificate (PDF format, 50-500 KB) is required. Foreign candidates must upload a foreign passport or citizenship certificate (PDF format, 50-500 KB).

Class 12 mark sheets are optional for first-time candidates in 2026, but mandatory for others (PDF format, 50-500 KB). If applicable, a testimonial (PDF format, 50-500 KB) may also be uploaded. Ensure all documents are in the correct format and within the specified size limits before submission.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Online Direct Registration for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates" link.

Step 3: Fill in your details and proceed to pay the application fees.

Step 4: Submit your JEE Advanced application.

Step 5: Save or print a copy of your application for future reference.