JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will release the provisional answer key for the JEE Advanced 2024 on June 2, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the key on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024.



Once released, students will have the option to raise objection or challenge any answer in the provisional key. The key released initially will only be tentative as it may change in case any student submits feedback or objection against any question.



The objections can be raised against the questions from June 2 to 3. After the submission of the objections, the authorities will review and verify the challenges. The final answer key will be displayed on the website on June 9, 2024 after considering the candidates' feedback.



The Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 was conducted on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



The entrance exam is conducted to offer admission to undergraduate programmes in Bachelor's degrees, Integrated Master's degrees, and Bachelor-Master Dual degrees in fields like Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.



Students who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All eligible candidates must participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of courses and institutes through a single platform.

